Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Sep 2021 04:44:51      انڈین آواز

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / RAIPUR

Chhattisgarh police have arrested Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nandkumar Baghel in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged derogatory and inflammatory statements targeting a particular community.

Raipur district superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told media that 86-year-old Nandkumar Baghel was brought from Delhi and the arrest was recorded in Raipur.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody as he did not file a bail application.

The chief minister’s father had reportedly made certain remarks against an upper-caste community in Lucknow and some other places.

Members of the community lodged a complaint with the police in the state capital, which booked him under IPS sections for promoting disharmony, enmity or hatred between different groups and for speech causing fear or alarm among a group of people for or provoking violence.

State BJP president Vishnudeo Sai welcomed the action against Nandkuamr Baghel saying that it is in the interests of social and religious harmony of the state.

He said the Baghel has been consistently making similar remarks against communities and the situation would not have deteriorated this much if the Congress government had taken timely action.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advance to men’s quarter-finals

In US Open Tennis Tournament, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have advanced to the men’s quarter-finals. ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz