Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested

AMN / RAIPUR

Chhattisgarh police have arrested Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nandkumar Baghel in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged derogatory and inflammatory statements targeting a particular community.

Raipur district superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told media that 86-year-old Nandkumar Baghel was brought from Delhi and the arrest was recorded in Raipur.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody as he did not file a bail application.

The chief minister’s father had reportedly made certain remarks against an upper-caste community in Lucknow and some other places.

Members of the community lodged a complaint with the police in the state capital, which booked him under IPS sections for promoting disharmony, enmity or hatred between different groups and for speech causing fear or alarm among a group of people for or provoking violence.

State BJP president Vishnudeo Sai welcomed the action against Nandkuamr Baghel saying that it is in the interests of social and religious harmony of the state.

He said the Baghel has been consistently making similar remarks against communities and the situation would not have deteriorated this much if the Congress government had taken timely action.