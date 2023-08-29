इंडियन आवाज़     29 Aug 2023 07:56:09      انڈین آواز

India Registers ‘Strong Protest’ Over China’s ‘Standard Map’ Laying Claim To Indian Territory

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India has lodged a strong protest after China released a so-called 2023 “standard map” laying claim to parts of Indian territory including Arunachal Pradesh.

AMN / WEB DESK

India has registered a strong protest through diplomatic channels with Beijing on China’s so-called 2023 “standard map” which lays claim to Indian territory. In response to media queries on the matter, External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Monday said, “We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.”

“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” he added.

Meanwhile Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that making absurd claims over territories wouldn’t make them theirs.

Speaking at the NDTV Decodes G20 Conclave, the Union Minister, calling the release of such maps an old habit of China, said: “China has even in the past put out maps which claim the territories which are not China’s, which belong to other countries. This is an old habit of theirs. It is not something which is new. It started in the 1950s… We are very clear what our territories are. This government is very clear about what we need to defend our territories. You can already see that on out borders. I think there should be no doubt about that. Making absurd claims does not make other people’s territories yours.”

Image

Earlier in the day, China released the 2023 edition of its “standard map” compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries in the world. The map displayed by the Global Times showed Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet, and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war.

Earlier this year in April, after China released a third set of names in Chinese, Tibetan and Pinyin characters for Arunachal Pradesh, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had asserted, “Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی اعتبار سے صحیح استعمال اور کرِپٹو کرنسی کے ایک عالمی فریم ورک کیلئے کہا ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی طور پر صحیح ...

بھارتی معیشت دس بہترین معیشتوں میں مضبوطی کے ساتھ شامل : حکومت

AMN حکومت نے آج کہا ہے کہ بھارتی معیشت عالمی سطح پر اپنی لچ ...

من کی بات: وزیراعظم نے کہا چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارت کی روح اور جذبے کی علامت بن گیا ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارتکی ر ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

Indian observatory to study sun Aditya-L1 expected to be launched in first week of September: ISRO Chairman

AMN ISRO Chairman S Somanath said yesterday that Aditya-L1, the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota ...

@Powered By: Logicsart