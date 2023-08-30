इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 02:02:53      انڈین آواز

NHRC issues notice to UP Govt over beating of a student by his classmates at behest of teacher in Muzaffarnagar

AMN / WEB DESK

NHRC has issued notice to Uttar Pradesh government over the reported beating of a student by his classmates at the behest of his teacher in Muzaffarnagar. NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a teacher of a private school, referring to the faith of one of her students in an absurd manner, ordered his classmates to beat him. The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The boy’s family has alleged that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables during class. 

A video of the incident went viral on 25th August, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim’s human rights. It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

