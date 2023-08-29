Government slashes domestic LPG cylinders price by Rs. 200, opposition terms it as election stunt

Shortly after the Centre made the announcement, Mamata Banerjee said that while the INDIA bloc held only two meetings in the last two months, domestic gas prices have already gone down by Rs 200.

Staff Reporter

Government has decided to reduce the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 200 for all the consumers. Briefing media in New Delhi today Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the benefit now stands at 400 rupees per LPG cylinder for the Ujjawala beneficiaries. He said government will provide 75 lakh new free LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme.

Calling it a gift from the Prime Minister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam, Thakur said: “PM Modi has decided that LPG price will be reduced by Rs 200 for all consumers. The government will also provide 75 lakh new LPG connections for free under the Ujjwala scheme.”

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

On the success of Chandrayaan 3 Mission, the Minister said, the Union Cabinet joins the Nation in celebrating the historic success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission to the Moon. He said, the Cabinet also appreciates the monumental achievement of country’s scientists. He said, the Mission showcases the country’s progress and strength on the global stage. He said the Cabinet also welcomes the move to celebrate August 23 as National Space Day.

Mr. Thakur said, the Cabinet expresses pride in the fact that country’s women scientists contributed in the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said, this will inspire the next generations of women scientists. He said, the Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India’s scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a dig at the Modi-led BJP government after the Centre slashed the price of LPG by Rs 200 per cylinder in a cabinet meeting today. She said that the ruling NDA government has cut the prices of domestic cooking gas because of the fear of the INDIA alliance.

Shortly after the Centre made the announcement, Banerjee took to social media platform X and said that while the INDIA bloc held only two meetings in the last two months, domestic gas prices have already gone down by Rs 200.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, NCP Working President and MP Supriya Sule sais, “This is ‘jumla’ government…What will happen by decreasing Rs 200…When our government was in power, the prices were Rs 400 per cylinder…Today, it is Rs 1150…They should have decreased the prices by Rs 500 or Rs 700…This is all election ‘jumla’…They did not think about inflation for four and a half years…The people of Karnataka rejected them because of inflation and unemployment…That’s why the central government is in fear.”

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also reacted to Centre’s decision to slash LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200.

Speaking to reporters, he said, " This is the pressure…After the second meeting (of INDIA alliance), they (BJP) have reduced the prices by Rs 200…When everything is finalised, then you will see the strength (of the alliance),