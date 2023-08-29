इंडियन आवाज़     29 Aug 2023 01:28:00      انڈین آواز

PM Modi and President Putin hold telephonic talks discuss bilateral, regional, global issues

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. 

During the conversation, President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on the 9th and the 10th of next month. He informed that Russia would be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. While expressing an understanding of Russia’s decision, Mr. Modi thanked President Putin for his country’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency. Both the leaders also agreed to remain in touch.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی اعتبار سے صحیح استعمال اور کرِپٹو کرنسی کے ایک عالمی فریم ورک کیلئے کہا ہے۔

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے مصنوعی ذہانت کے ، اخلاقی طور پر صحیح ...

بھارتی معیشت دس بہترین معیشتوں میں مضبوطی کے ساتھ شامل : حکومت

AMN حکومت نے آج کہا ہے کہ بھارتی معیشت عالمی سطح پر اپنی لچ ...

من کی بات: وزیراعظم نے کہا چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارت کی روح اور جذبے کی علامت بن گیا ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارتکی ر ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to launch ‘Aditya L1’ mission to study sun on 2nd September from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK ISRO's Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun will be launched ...

Indian observatory to study sun Aditya-L1 expected to be launched in first week of September: ISRO Chairman

AMN ISRO Chairman S Somanath said yesterday that Aditya-L1, the satellite is ready and reached Sriharikota ...

@Powered By: Logicsart