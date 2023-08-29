PM Modi and President Putin hold telephonic talks discuss bilateral, regional, global issues

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

During the conversation, President Putin conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on the 9th and the 10th of next month. He informed that Russia would be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. While expressing an understanding of Russia’s decision, Mr. Modi thanked President Putin for his country’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency. Both the leaders also agreed to remain in touch.