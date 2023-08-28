PM Modi distributes over 51 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

Bisheshwar Mishra /NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed over 51 thousand appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing. This was the eighth edition of the Rozgar Mela, which is held in 45 different places across the country.

Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs recruited personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as well as inDelhi Police.

Addressing the new appointees, the Prime Minister said that several changes have been made in recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for our youth. He said, India is now fastest growing economy of the world and it will be the third largest economy in this decade. He added that automobiles, pharma sectors are growing very fast and will create huge job opportunities in days to come. He said that from food to pharma, space to startups, it is necessary for all sectors to grow for any economy. Mr Modi said that India’s food processing market stood at 26 lakh crore rupees last year and in the next 3 years, this sector will be of 35 lakh crore rupees. Prime Minister said that the tourism sector likely to contribute over 20 lakh crore rupees to Indian economy by 2030 and it will create 13-14 crore new jobs. The Prime Minister said the present government focus on purchase of Made-in-India laptops, computers with vocal for local mantra which will give boost to manufacturing and jobs.



Prime Minister Modi stated that India’s exports have increased dramatically, indicating that the country’s industrial sector is performing well in the last nine years. Mr Modi said government has launched Jan Dhan Yojana nine years ago and more than 50 crores bank accounts have been opened under the this scheme. He added that besides financial benefits, this scheme has played key role in job creation particuliarly in rural areas across India. He said that around 21 lakh Bank Mitar are palying key role in opening the bank accounts and other financial Services at door to of the people.



Congratulating the new appointees, Prime Minister Modi stated that they will become the ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal after receiving their appointment letter. Prime Minister said this time, Rozgar Mela is being organised at a time, when the nation is filled with pride and self-confidence. He said Chandrayaan-3 and its rover Pragyan are continuously sending historic photos from the Moon.

The Mela is a step towards fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to act as a catalyst in employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.