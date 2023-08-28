Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold in the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last night. In the men’s javelin final, Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal with a throw of 88.17 metres. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched Silver with a throw of 87.82 metres. Czech player Jakub vadlejchgot bronze Kishore Jena finished 5th and DP Manu at 6th in the javelin throw event.

In the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase event, India’s Parul Choudhary has finished 11th, but, clocked her personal best, qualified for Paris Olympics 2024. She clocked 9:15:31 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase finals. With this performance, Parul set a new national record in women’s steeplechase.



In the men’s 4x400m relay, Indian team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished fifth with an impressive time of 2:59.92. The same quartet had clocked a new Asian and national record of 2.59.05s to qualify for the finals.