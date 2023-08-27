इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 11:20:32      انڈین آواز

Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to increase

The Centre on Sunday imposed conditional curbs on basmati rice export too, according to a notification.
The Union government has temporarily halted export of any basmati rice consignment being sold overseas for less than $1200 a tonne, while shipments contracted above that price threshold will continue to be allowed, according to an order issued on Saturday.

The move would slow down the export of one of India’s most sought-after, high-value export items. The country shipped basmati rice worth over $4.79 billion in 2022-2023, mostly to the Middle-east and the US.

Battling persistent high food prices, the world’s largest exporter of the grain had banned the export of all grades of non-basmati white rice on July 20, sending global prices to a 12-year high, as measured by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) rice price index. The fresh curbs on basmati export are likely to accelerate global prices further.

