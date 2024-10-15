India recalls High Commissioner, ‘other diplomats’ from Canada, expels six Canadian diplomats

AMN / WEB DESK

In a major diplomatic row, India has expelled six Canadian diplomats including acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler. Deputy High Commissioner Patrick Hebert, First Secretaries Marie Catherine Joly, Ian Ross David Trites, Adam James Chuipka and Paula Orjuela have also been expelled. They have been asked to leave India by or before 19th October.

India has withdrawn its High Commissioner in Canada and other targeted diplomats and officials saying it has no faith in the current Canadian Government’s commitment to ensure their security. In a related development, the Canadian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by the Secretary (East) in MEA this evening in New Delhi.

He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada is completely unacceptable. It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government’s actions endangered their safety. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government’s support for extremism, violence and separatism against India.

Earlier, India strongly rejected claims that the Indian High Commissioner in Canada and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. In response to diplomatic communication from Canada regarding the matter, the External Affairs Ministry termed these as preposterous imputations and ascribed them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government which is centred around vote bank politics. MEA pointed out that since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made certain allegations in September last year, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with India, despite many requests. New Delhi said this latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts.

The Ministry stressed that this leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains. It stated that the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them and Indian leaders and all these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. External Affairs Ministry further stated that some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from the Indian government regarding terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded.

The External Affairs Ministry said Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s senior-most serving diplomat with a distinguished career spanning 36 years. It said the aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt.