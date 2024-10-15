Jaishankar launches e-Migrate portal, mobile app to ensure safe overseas travel

BISHESHWAR MISHRA

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Monday inaugurated the eMigrate V2.0 web portal and Mobile App in Delhi. The eMigrate portal promotes safe and legal mobility channels for Indian migrants.

In his address, Dr Jaishankar asserted that the launch of the eMigrate V2.0 portal is a testament to the government’s efforts to create safe, transparent and inclusive mobility for Indians. He said the revamped version of the portal is a symbol of the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of Indian workers in foreign lands.

The Minister said this is important because it also aligns with Goal 10 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals which promotes the facilitation of orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people. He stated that there is a global need for workers who have domain-specific knowledge of their field. He noted that this need for a well-trained workforce in different geographies is only going to grow further. Dr Jaishankar added that this is reflected in the pace at which India has undertaken negotiations with different countries on migration and mobility since 2015.

The External Affairs Minister said facilitating those who travel abroad, to study or who are residing abroad, and looking after their welfare, is a central objective of the government’s foreign policy.

The External Affairs Minister highlighted that in the last few years, passport issuance has almost doubled. He said his Ministry has leveraged the use of technology to enhance the efficiency of the eMigrate portal. Dr Jaishankar was happy to note that the portal will also provide social security to migrants.