Delhi bans manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers

The national capital continued to record poor air quality on Monday with an Air Quality Index at 221 as of 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The air quality was also in “poor” category in NCR including Ghaziabad (265), Noida (243), and Greater Noida (228).

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Delhi Government today imposed a blanket ban on manufacturing, storage and selling of all kinds of firecrackers in view of rising pollution in the national capital. The ban will be implemented from today till 1st of January, next year. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued an order in this regard which also includes a ban on delivery through online marketing platforms and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said through a social media post that the ban has been brought in view of the increasing pollution in winter. He has urged for cooperation from the people of Delhi.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued detailed instructions to ensure the effective implementation of the ban with a provision of strict punishment for violations. The ban, which applies to all forms of firecrackers, including those sold online, comes ahead of the winter season that worsens due to stubble burning, lower wind speeds, and other seasonal factors.

According to the directive, Delhi Police is tasked with enforcing the ban and is required to give daily action reports to the DPCC.

Authorities have also warned that strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.

Rai, who was visiting the construction site of a sports complex, said, “Today, the AQI has been reported in the ‘poor’ category, and as winter approaches, pollution tends to increase as temperatures drop. The government is working on a 21-point plan to address this issue, and we will intensify our efforts to raise public awareness on the matter.”