Centre revokes President’s rule in J & K; Omar Abdullah stakes claim to form govt

Oct 14, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

Centre revoked the President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir late last night, paving the way for forming a new government in the Union Territory.

The Central government has issued a notification in this regard. National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has staked the claim to form a new government in J&K. The National Conference – Congress alliance has secured a majority in the recently held assembly elections. This would be the second tenure of Omar Abdullah as Chief Minister and the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in 2019 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.

HINDI SECTION

बाबा सिद्दीकी कीअंतिम विदाई में शामिल हुए सैकड़ों लोग

October 14, 2024
HINDI SECTION

UP: बहराइच में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान बवाल, गोलीबारी में एक शख्स की मौत

October 14, 2024
HINDI SECTION

केंद्र सरकार ने जम्मू-कश्मीर से राष्ट्रपति शासन हटाया, उमर लेंगे CM पद की शपथ

October 14, 2024