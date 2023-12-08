India poised to be active contributor to evolution of Artificial intelligence, asserts PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce poised to be an active contributor to the evoluation of Artificial intelligence (AI). In his LinkedIn post, on the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit, Prime Minister Modi said India offers solutions that are scalaable, secure, sustainable and replicable on a global scale.

He however added that India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiative is a prime example of such pioneering efforts.

Highlighting the transformative impact of AI across various sectors, the Prime Minister emphasized its positive influence on technology, innovation, healthcare, and education, agriculture. He said, in the last 9-10 years, India and its citizens have leap-frogged with the help of technology due to fast-paced penetration of mobiles along with internet connectivity and scalable models for digital inclusion.

The Prime Minister also invited technology enthusiasts, innovators, and stakeholders worldwide to join the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023. India is hosting the Annual GPAI Summit in New Delhi from 12 to 14 December. The event is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a multi-stakeholder initiative which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. Launched in June 2020 with 15 members, today GPAI’s membership has expanded to 28 member countries and the European Union.