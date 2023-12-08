इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 05:04:09      انڈین آواز

Veteran Bollywood actor Junior Mehmood passes away after long illness

Published On:

Junior Mehmood, whose real name was Naeem Sayyed, is survived by his wife and two sons. His burial is scheduled at the Santacruz cemetery later today.

AMN

Veteran character actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in iconic films such as Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Mera Naam Joker, passed away today on December 8 after battling stomach cancer, his son Hasnain Sayyed confirmed.

An Illustrious Career

Starting as a child artiste in movies such as Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966) and Naunihal (1967), Junior Mehmood earned his alias, bestowed by the late comedy legend Mehmood, after they collaborated in the 1968 film Suhag Raat.

In a career spanning more than four decades, Junior Mehmood featured in over 260 films in seven languages. These included hits such as Brahmachari, Kati Patang, Hare Raama Hare Krishna, Geet Gaata Chal, Imaandaar, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Aaj Ka Arjun, Gurudev, Chhote Sarkar, and Judaai.

He also featured on television shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.

