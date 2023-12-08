इंडियन आवाज़     08 Dec 2023 09:41:22      انڈین آواز

ZPM leader Lalduhoma takes oath as Chief Minister of Mizoram

AMN / AIZWAL

Veteran politician and ZPM leader Lalduhoma was sworn-in as Chief Minister of Mizoram today. He was administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in Aizawl.

The 74-year old Lalduhoma joined politics in 1984 when he was elected as Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) on Congress ticket. He has walked the political corridor for almost 40 years before assuming the Chief Ministership. In this year’s elections, he led the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) to a decisive victory bagging as many as 27 seats in the 40-member House.

Apart from the Chief Minister, a total of 7 Cabinet Ministers also took oath of office and secrecy. They are – K Sapdanga, who has been allotted Home portfolio, Vanlalhlana, who will be looking after Public Works Department (PWD), C Lalsawivunga, who has been assigned District Council & Minority Affairs, Lalthansanga, who has been allotted Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr Vanlalthlana, who will be looking after School Education and Information & Public Relations, P C Vanlalruata, who has been assigned Agriculture Department. The lone woman in the Cabinet Lalrinpuii has been allotted the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Four Minister of State who took oath of office and secrecy are – F Rodingliana, who will look after Power & Electricity Department, B Lalchhanzova, who has been assigned Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Prof Lalnilawma, who has been allotted Rural Development and Lalnghinglova Hmar, who will be looking after Sports & Youth Services Department.

The Chief Minister will be looking after the Finance Department, among others.

Former Chief Ministers – Lal Thanhawla and Zoramthanga were also present in today’s ‘Swearing-in Ceremony’.

