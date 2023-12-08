Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha amid Opposition protest

Staff Reporter

Amid the vociferous protest from the opposition, Lok Sabha today expelled Trinamul Congress MP Mahua Moitra holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.

After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for “unethical conduct”, which was adopted by a voice vote.

Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the House over the “cash-for-query” allegations.

I'm 49 years old & I will fight you for the next 30 years.. Inside Parliament outside parliament in the gutter in the street and will see the end you!!#MahuaMoitra pic.twitter.com/FoiiSDM4vM — We Dravidians (@WeDravidians) December 8, 2023

Reacting to her expulsion, Mitra told journalists outside Parliament that the Ethics Committee broke every rule.

MP and leader of the Trinamul parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay requests that their party MP Mahua Moitra, against whom the ethics committee has ruled, be allowed to speak and defend herself

Give us 3-4 days time to go through ethics panel report: Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury

Can ethics panel override principles of natural justice, asks Congress MP Manish Tewari

Speaker allows 30 minutes for discussions on ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Speaker Om Birla said if some strict decisions have to be taken against any member, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of the House.

Govt moves motion to adopt recommendations of ethics panel report on cash-for-query allegations against Trinamul MP Mahua Moitra

Lok Sabha proceedings resumes

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid uproar

Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee recommended expulsion of Mahua Moitra over the “cash-for-query” allegation

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra ‘cash for query’ row tabled in Parliament, Opposition shouts slogans



TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrived at the new Parliament building on Friday morning but just before entering said, “They have started the vastra haran (attempted disrobing of Draupadi). Now you will witness the Mahabharat war.”

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in the “cash-for-query” case against her is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday along with a resolution recommending her expulsion, sources have said.

Dressed in a red-bordered off-white saree, a smiling Moitra asked reporters, “What do you think about how I am today?” “Maa Durga has arrived. We will see what happens now,” she said.