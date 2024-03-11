@ICEA_India

India now stands as the world’s second-largest producer of mobile phones at the end of the decade 2014-2024. India Cellular and Electronics Association said in a statement that the sector has transitioned from being 78 percent import-dependent in 2014 to 97 percent self-sufficiency. Only three percent of the total mobile phones sold in India are now imported. India’s mobile phone production is nearing 20 lakh crore rupees in a decade of unprecedented growth.



India produced 2.45 billion units of mobile phones during these ten years, against a goal of 2.5 billion units.