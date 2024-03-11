FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2024 01:09:29      انڈین آواز

Income Tax Department to undertake Advance Tax e-campaign for financial year 2023-24

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Income Tax Department will undertake an Advance Tax e-campaign for the financial year 2023-24. The Central Board of Direct Taxes said that the Income Tax Department has received certain information on specific financial transactions undertaken by persons and entities during the current financial year. It said, based on analysis of the taxes paid so far, the Department has identified such persons and entities where payment of taxes is not commensurate with the financial transactions made by the persons.

The Income Tax Department is undertaking an e-campaign, which aims to inform such persons and entities of significant financial transactions, through email and SMS. They will urge them to compute their advance tax liability correctly and deposit the due advance tax on or before the 15th March this year. The Union Finance Ministry said, the Income Tax Department receives information on specified financial transactions of taxpayers from various sources.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

روزے کے صحت پر مثبت اثرات ، طبی سائنس کی نظر میں

رمضان المبارک کا مہینہ صرف انسان کی روحانی پاکیزگی کاذریعہ ن ...

رمضان المبارک میں ملازمین کے ساتھ رعایت کیجئے

*مولانا سید عمران اختر عطاری مدنی حضورِ اکرم صلَّی اللہ عل ...

ٹی ایم سی نے مغربی بنگال کی تمام 42 لوک سبھا سیٹوں پر امیدواروں کا اعلان کیا۔ یوسف پٹھان، مہوا موئیتا فہرست میں شامل

اپوزیشن کے انڈیا اتحاد کو ایک جھٹکا دیتے ہوئے، ترنمول کانگری ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart