India has emerged as a pioneer in democratizing technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India has emerged as a pioneer in democratizing technology through Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives like UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker. In a social media post, Mr. Vaishnaw said that this successful model has garnered significant international attention and adoption interest.

He said, at the AI Action Summit in Paris, Mr. Modi articulated India’s comprehensive approach to artificial intelligence. The Minister said the Prime Minister’s vision centered on “AI for Good” and emphasized the critical need for collaborative global governance frameworks while ensuring universal AI access. Mr. Vaishnaw said India’s strategic advantages, a robust IT ecosystem, a vast talent pool, and a culture of innovation, uniquely position India in the global AI landscape. He said that, in recognition of its growing leadership in AI governance, India will host the next AI Summit, further cementing its role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence globally.