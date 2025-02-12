Railway Minister Reviews Prayagraj Crowd Management

AMN

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, along with CEO and Chairman Railway Board Satish Kumar, today reviewed the crowd management situation of Prayagraj Railway stations in the war room at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi. The minister instructed officials to ensure that trains are made available for pilgrims in all directions. He also mentioned that the Prayagraj division has been directed to run extra trains as needed to ease passenger congestion while ensuring passenger comfort in the holding areas.

According to the Mahakumbh Railway Information Bulletin, by 6:00 PM today, 225 trains had been run for the convenience of passengers, with over 12.46 lakh passengers having travelled. On Tuesday, 343 trains were operated, carrying more than 14.69 lakh passengers. Information related to trains is continuously being provided by Indian Railways through various channels, including special bulletins, the Mahakumbh area holding zones, railway stations, social media, and other media outlets.

For the convenience of passengers, four holding areas near Prayagraj Junction railway station, each with a capacity of five thousand, have been fully operational. Additionally, a new holding area at Khusrobagh with a capacity of one lakh passengers has been operational today on the occasion of Maghi Purnima Special arrangements for lodging, meals, and other essentials have been made so that waiting passengers can stay comfortably until they board their trains.

All passengers have been advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid any unverified reports and misleading information.