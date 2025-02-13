President’s Rule Imposed In Manipur 

AMN / NEW DELHI

President’s Rule has been imposed in violence-hit Manipur days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned ahead of a no-confidence motion threat by the opposition Congress.

This is the 11th time President’s Rule has been declared in the state since 1951.A communique from the office of President Droupadi Murmu said after receiving a report from Governor Ajay Bhalla and “after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India”.

The move by the Centre came as the state BJP failed to come to a consensus on the Chief Ministerial candidate and the assembly could not be convened.Biren Singh had stepped down amid massive dissidence. He submitted his resignation to the Governor on Sunday after meeting the Central leadership in Delhi.The BJP’s northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, has been holding discussions in Imphal with MLAs from the party, but sources said despite initial signs of a breakthrough on Tuesday, no decision could be arrived at. The BJP was hoping to pick a Chief Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his visit to the US.

