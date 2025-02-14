India and America stand firmly together in fight against terrorism, says PM Modi in US

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and the US have decided to double the bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030.

Addressing the joint press meet after holding bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC today, Mr Modi said India and the US will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister said, America plays an important role in India’s defense preparedness.

Mr. Modi said, India and America have stood firmly together in the fight against terrorism and both agree that concrete action is needed to eliminate cross-border terrorism.

US President Donald Trump said, there is a special bond between the US and India – the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

He mentioned that, India and the US have reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India.