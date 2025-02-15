15 injured in stampede at New Delhi railway station, fire tenders rushed to spot

latest news

At least 15 people injured when a stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station Saturday evening. Stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station was reported as a huge crowd reached the New Delhi railway station for Mahakumbh. Most of these passengers were those who did not have confirmed train tickets. According to the Railways, the situation is currently under control now.

“A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot,” the Delhi Fire Service said.

There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy.



Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

Preliminary reports suggest that there was a stampede on platform number 14 and 15. Many passengers have been rescued in unconscious condition.

It should be noted that two Kumbh Special trains are running on demand of the passengers. The incident was reported as a large number of devotees suddenly reached the station to travel to Prayagraj.

दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन से प्रयागराज महाकुंभ आने वाली 2 ट्रेनें लेट हुईं। इस वजह से स्टेशन पर भीड़ ज्यादा हो गई। सफोकेशन से कई महिलाएं बेहोश हो गईं। भीड़ का अंदाजा इस Video से लगाएं… https://t.co/n3dZkPUbT5 pic.twitter.com/N6rQSQbv8L — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 15, 2025