15 injured in stampede at New Delhi railway station, fire tenders rushed to spot

Feb 15, 2025

Feb 15, 2025

AT LEAST 15 DEAD IN STAMPEDE AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

At least 15 people injured when a stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station Saturday evening. Stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station was reported as a huge crowd reached the New Delhi railway station for Mahakumbh. Most of these passengers were those who did not have confirmed train tickets. According to the Railways, the situation is currently under control now.

“A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot,” the Delhi Fire Service said.

 Preliminary reports suggest that there was a stampede on platform number 14 and 15. Many passengers have been rescued in unconscious condition.  

The development comes as a huge crowd reached the New Delhi railway station for Mahakumbh. Most of these passengers were those who did not have confirmed train tickets. According to the Railways, the situation is currently under control now.

It should be noted that two Kumbh Special trains are running on demand of the passengers. The incident was reported as a large number of devotees suddenly reached the station to travel to Prayagraj.

AT LEAST 15 DEAD IN STAMPEDE AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Feb 16, 2025
پریاگ راج جانے کے لیے نئی دہلی ریلوے اسٹیشن پر بھگدڑ، 18 افراد کی موت؛ 12 زخمی

16 February 2025
New Delhi Railway Station: नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़, 18 लोगों की हुई मौत

16 February 2025
AT LEAST 15 DEAD IN STAMPEDE AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

16 February 2025
15 injured in stampede at New Delhi railway station, fire tenders rushed to spot

15 February 2025
