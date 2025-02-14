Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Concludes US Visit, Launches Key Trade & Defense Initiatives with President Trump

Feb 14, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to India after concluding a substantive and productive visit to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This was the prime minister’s first visit to the US after the inauguration of President Donald Trump for a second term.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with President Trump in Washington. The bilateral discussions at the White House began late last night and went on for nearly four hours. These comprised discussions in a restricted format and an extended discussion over dinner with larger delegations. The discussions covered the entire gamut of the relationship, ranging from strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade and economic engagement, technology, energy security, and people-to-people linkages, as well as regional and global issues of concern.

The two leaders jointly launched the US-India COMPACT for the 21st century. This COMPACT stands for Catalysing Opportunities in Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce, and Technology. In the area of trade and investment, the leaders launched Mission 500, aiming to more than double the total two-way trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also announced plans to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025 toward advancing this process. Defence remains a very important area of cooperation in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The leaders announced plans to finalise a new 10-year framework for the US-India major defence partnership in the 21st century. This is a framework that will run from 2025 to 2035 and is expected to be finalised later this year. They also agreed to move forward on ongoing defence procurement negotiations for a number of platforms, including land and air systems, as well as co-production agreements.

During the first leg of his two-nation tour, Mr. Modi visited France from 10th to 12th February. During the visit, he co-chaired the AI Action Summit, along with French President Emmanuel Macron. They also jointly inaugurated the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

CBSE Board Exams for Classes 10 & 12 Begin; Over 42 Lakh Students to Appear

Feb 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi holds talks with President Trump; Says India and US to double trade by 2030

Feb 14, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

Income-Tax Bill 2025 introduced in Lok Sabha 

Feb 13, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

अपराधों की FIR दर्ज करना जरूरी : गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

15 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh gazette removes names of Mujib, his family from 13 universities

15 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Yunus, Musk discuss bringing Starlink to Bangladesh

15 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Concludes US Visit, Launches Key Trade & Defense Initiatives with President Trump

14 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!