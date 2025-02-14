CBSE Board Exams for Classes 10 & 12 Begin; Over 42 Lakh Students to Appear

AMN

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 from Feb 15. The Class 10 exams will conclude on 18th March, and the Class 12 exams will end on 4th April. Over 42 lakh students will appear in these exams from 7,842 examination centres in India and abroad. The exams will be conducted in a single session, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Students must bring their CBSE Admit Card 2025, as it is mandatory for entry. All stationery items like pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry boxes should be kept in a transparent pouch as per CBSE guidelines. Students can carry a transparent water bottle to stay hydrated during the exam.

They have been advised to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the exam starts to avoid any last-minute rush. Mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the examination hall. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has introduced a series of measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free travel for students appearing for the exams. Students carrying their CBSE admit cards will be given priority during security checks at metro stations. They will also be prioritised while purchasing tickets.