AT LEAST 15 DEAD IN STAMPEDE AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

Feb 16, 2025

At least 15 people including 3 children were killed, and many others were injured after a stampede followed severe overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14, as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees gathered to board their trains, leading to panic among passengers.

Officials said that Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call and promptly dispatched four fire tenders to the affected railway station. Additionally, ambulances were sent to the spot to assist with the situation.

The overcrowding and commotion led to speculation of a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station, but authorities later denied these claims and said that the incident took place after thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees gathered at the platforms.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conveyed condolences at the loss of life and said that he has ordered the authorities to take controlof the situation.

“There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation,” Saxena said in a post on X.

‘Situation under control’, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railway minister will soon reach the NDLS railway station. He reacted to the incident and stated, “Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will reach Delhi Railway Station shortly and will visit the injured in various hospitals. Railways is running two Kumbh Special trains on demand of the passengers. The incident was reported as a large number of devotees suddenly reached the station to travel to Prayagraj.

As per the officials the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14. “As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform number 14 and near escalator near platform no.16,” the DCP said.

