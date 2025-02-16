Women, Children among 18 killed as Kumbh rush triggers stampede at Delhi station

The tragic incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday on platforms 13 and 14. Multiple videos have surfaced showing passengers rushing through the station, with some carrying children on their shoulders, while others struggle with their luggage.

At least 18 people — nine women, five children, four men — were killed, and many others injured as overcrowding due to thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees who gathered to board their trains at the New Delhi Railway Station, triggered a stampede on Saturday night.

The injured are currently being treated at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. As per information, the eldest victim was 79 years old, while the youngest was a seven-year-old girl.

President Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her sorrow regarding the stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station.

In a social media post, The President said that she is deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. She extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident. Mr. Modi said that he is distressed by the stampede and his thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. Mr Modi said that the authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.

In a social media post, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the situation is now under control. Mr. Vaishnaw mentioned that four special trains were immediately deployed for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to help clear the crowd.

Expressing his sorrow over the loss of lives, Mr. Vaishnaw said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident and added that the entire team is working to support those affected by it.

Speaking to Akashvani News, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Sekhar Upadhyay, said that a compensation of 10 lakh rupees will be provided to the families of the deceased, while those who sustained serious injuries will be compensated with 2.5 lakh rupees. Additionally, individuals with minor injuries will receive One lakh rupees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he spoke to Mr. Vaishnav, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena and other concerned officials regarding the accident. Mr. Shah said that instructions has been issued to provide all possible help to everyone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences. Mr Singh said that he is extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Delhi LG VK Saxena visited the hospital to review the facilities being extended to the injured.