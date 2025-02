4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Delhi-NCR, early morning today ..strong tremors felt across north India too.

Earthquake hits Delhi ParametersMagnitude: 4.0Date: 17/02/2025Time: 05:36:55 ISTLatitude: 28.59 NLongitude: 77.16 E Depth: 5 KmRegion: New Delhi, Delhi

For more information on please visit www.seismo.gov.in

Several parts of northern India were shaken by strong earthquake tremors early Monday morning. The sudden jolts prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.