India hands over life support ambulances to Bangladesh

These ambulances are part of the overall programme of supply of 109 life support ambulances announced by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bangladesh in March this year.

The ceremony to handover the ambulances was held at the Osmani Medical College and Hospital in Sylhet. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. A K Abdul Momen was present on the occasion of the handing over ceremony.

The brand new ambulances are fitted with modern, critical life saving equipment. It can be used by the paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment.

India has assisted Bangladesh in its fight against COVID through various measures including supply of PPE kits, medical equipment, testing kits, vaccines, and through capacity-building and experience-sharing workshops. Bangladesh too responded when India needed assistance during the second wave of COVID earlier this year.

As a close friend of Bangladesh, India remains committed to doing all it can to assist Bangladesh, within the limits of its capacity, in its response to improving public health and welfare of its people, said the press release issued by the High Commission of India on Monday.