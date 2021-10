AMN/ WEB DESK

Malaysia has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Kuala Lumpur yesterday to express its protest against the encroachment into its waters by Beijing’s vessels.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the protest was over the presence and activities of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone off the coasts of the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak. However it did not say when the vessels were detected in Malaysian waters.