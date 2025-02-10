Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-EFTA Desk Launched to Boost Trade, $100 Billion Investment Expected

Feb 10, 2025
India-EFTA Desk Launched to Boost Trade, $100 Billion Investment Expected

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officials, launched a dedicated India-EFTA desk in New Delhi today to deepen economic ties.

Addressing the media, Mr. Goyal said the platform will serve as a bridge between businesses of India and EFTA. It will provide business facilitation and regulatory guidance and will strengthen trade and investment ties under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). He added this agreement promises a significant 100 billion dollar investment in India, alongside tariff reductions on various European products, boosting trade and investment between India and EFTA. The minister asserted that the country hopes to operationalise trade and economic partnerships in the latter part of this year.

India and EFTA signed the TEPA agreement in March last year to strengthen trade and investment ties.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Begins discussion on General Budget 2025-26

Feb 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Over 54 Cr Jan Dhan Accounts Opened; Women Hold 55% Share: FM Sitharaman

Feb 10, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Achieves Record Rs 1.27 Lakh Cr in Defence Production: Rajnath Singh

Feb 10, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India-EFTA Desk Launched to Boost Trade, $100 Billion Investment Expected

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

RBI is ensuring that it buys enough gold to maintain an adequate reservoir: FM Sitharaman

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Introduces Aircraft Objects Bill in Rajya Sabha

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Begins discussion on General Budget 2025-26

10 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!