India-EFTA Desk Launched to Boost Trade, $100 Billion Investment Expected

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officials, launched a dedicated India-EFTA desk in New Delhi today to deepen economic ties.

Addressing the media, Mr. Goyal said the platform will serve as a bridge between businesses of India and EFTA. It will provide business facilitation and regulatory guidance and will strengthen trade and investment ties under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). He added this agreement promises a significant 100 billion dollar investment in India, alongside tariff reductions on various European products, boosting trade and investment between India and EFTA. The minister asserted that the country hopes to operationalise trade and economic partnerships in the latter part of this year.

India and EFTA signed the TEPA agreement in March last year to strengthen trade and investment ties.