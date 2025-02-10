Final Trade Feb 10: Sensex slips 548 Pnts, Nifty Falls 178 Amid Broad Market Sell-Off

Benchmark domestic equity indices today ended with a loss of around 0.7 percent amid mixed global cues and a sell-off across all sectors. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, shed 548 points to close at 77,312. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 178 points to settle at 23,382.

The broader market indices at BSE ended with deeper cuts. The Mid-Cap index slipped over two percent, and the Small-Cap index shed over 2.2 percent.

In the Sensex index, 23 out of 30 companies ended in logged losses. In the top laggards, PowerGrid dropped over 3.4 percent, Tata Steel slipped over three percent, and Zomato fell over 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, among the top gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.2 percent, Bharti Airtel advanced 0.9 percent, and ICICI Bank gained nearly half a percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, all 21 sectors ended down. In top laggards, Realty shed almost 2.7 percent, Metal as well as Consumer Durables both lost over 2.6 percent each, and Utilities fell almost two and a half percent.

The day ended in favor of the bears, as 39 out of the 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended in the red, dragged down by Trent, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp, Titan, and ONGC, with losses extending up to 4.48 per cent. Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech were among the 11 constituent stocks that ended in the green, with gains extending up to 1.74 per cent.

Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, as the Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices ended down by 2.12 per cent and 2.11 per cent, respectively.

The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.55 points at 14.45.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE settled in the red on Monday. Among them, Nifty Metal, Realty, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, Media, and select Consumer Durables indices sold off with losses of over 2 per cent each.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 3,032 companies declined and 1,070 advanced while 123 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 30 companies hit their 52-week high while 153 hit their 52-week low.