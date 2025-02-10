Rajya Sabha Begins discussion on General Budget 2025-26

Rajya Sabha today took up the discussion on the General Budget 2025-26. Initiating the discussion, P. Chidambaram of Congress said the share of the country’s manufacturing in the GDP has fallen under the current regime.

Mr. Chidamabaram, while quoting the economic survey 2025, said in 2014, the share of manufacturing was 15.07 percent, but in 2019, it fell to 13.46 percent and to 12.93 percent in 2023. He alleged that both production-linked incentives and manufacturing are failures of the government.

He also alleged that the government has not given clear data on unemployment and said the unemployment among youth is over 10 percent and among graduates is over 13 percent. He added that, however, the government is claiming unemployment is only 3.2 percent. He also criticised the government over the issue of deportation of Indian nationals from the US.

Responding to the Congress members’ allegations, Leader of the House J P Nadda listed several measures taken up by the government in different sectors, including manufacturing. He clarified that the SOPs followed in the deportation of immigrants are in practice from 2012 and provide for the use of restraints. Participating in the discussion, Dinesh Sharma of the BJP said this budget has special provisions for the empowerment of women and other marginalised sections of society.

Participating in the discussion, Tiruchi Shiva of DMK alleged that the Centre is not releasing its share for the centrally sponsored schemes due to the states. He also said devolution of funds to the state is also not based on rationale. He further criticised that the collection of direct taxes has come down and the government has not taken any measures to reduce the GST and reduce the prices of petroleum products for benefitting common people.

G. Babu Rao of the YSRCP said budgetary allocations under MGNREGA and PM Kissan remained the same, whereas such programs require higher allocations. He also said allocations made for women empowerment programs and for backward classes, SCs, and STs should be fully utilised and spent.

Speaking during the discussion, Debasish Samantharay of BJD demanded the Centre grant special status to Odisha state, increase the royalty on minerals, and grant railway projects to the state.

Supporting the demand for more allocations to Tamil Nadu in the General Budget, Dr. M. Thambidurai of AIADMK alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu failed to implement several schemes, including housing.

Participating in the discussion, Milind Murli Deora of Shiv Sena commended the budget and said the country will progress under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jose K Mani of the KC (M) criticised the government for not granting AIIMS to Kerala and alleged that the Centre has failed to protect the interests of rubber farmers.

Taking part in the discussion, Dr. Medha Vishram Kulkarni of the BJP termed the budget as nationalist and inclusive. Dr. Medha said the budget will satisfy all sections of the country, and especially the middle-class people will be benefitted from decisions announced by the finance minister.

Sushmita Dev of TMC termed the budget insensitive towards people. She raised the issue of conflict in Manipur, saying that the Act East Policy is destined to fail. Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said that ignoring the major sectors will hamper the goal of achieving Viksit Bharat. He demanded that budgetary allocations for major sectors must be increased. Dr. V. Sivadasan of CPI (M) said rural India has been completely neglected in this year’s budget. Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) raised the issue of rising debt in the country.

Ramji Lal Suman of SP, Birendra Prasad Baishya of AGP and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, P Wilson of DMK, S. Niranjan Reddy of YSR Congress, Sulata Deo of BJD, Rajeev Shukla of Congress, Sanjay Kumar Jha of JD(U), Sujeet Kumar of BJP were among those who participated in the discussion. The discussion remained inconclusive.