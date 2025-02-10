Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Over 54 Cr Jan Dhan Accounts Opened; Women Hold 55% Share: FM Sitharaman

Feb 10, 2025
AMN

Over 54 crore bank accounts have been opened in the country till January this year under PM Jan Dhan Yojana. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said over 30 crore accounts belong to women, constituting over 55 percent. The minister said the government has taken several measures for financial inclusion with a focus on covering every unbanked adult. The minister further said over 22 crore people have enrolled with PM Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana and 49 crore people have enrolled with the PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

