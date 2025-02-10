India Achieves Record Rs 1.27 Lakh Cr in Defence Production: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the five-day Aero India show set to begin in Bengaluru tomorrow will not only showcase India’s defence capabilities but also inspire the younger generation to innovate and dream big.

Addressing the media persons before the curtain raiser event of the Aero India show in Bengaluru, the minister said that Asia’s biggest show will strengthen partnerships, forge collaborations with friendly countries, and help our MSMEs and startups to be part of the global supply chain. He informed that the government has taken various steps to make India self-reliant and has achieved a record domestic defence production of over 1.27 lakh crore rupees.

Rajnath Singh informed that Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement, or BRIDGE in short, is the theme of the Defence Ministers’ Conclave that will be attended by Defence Ministers from 26 countries.

Akashvani Correspondent adds that the Aero India show is bigger with greater participation in this edition of the Aero India show. As compared to the 2023 edition of the Aero India show, the number of participants has increased this time. There are over 900 exhibitors from 90 countries, and over 70 CEOs of defence manufacturers are here.

Over 70 aircraft are in flying display and 30 in static display. Russian Su-57 and American F-35 are here. During the press conference, Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar informed that LCA Mark I supply to the air force will start as the production line in HAL is streamlined and GE Company will be supplying engines. Another highlight of the day was that Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew LCA Tejas aircraft today.