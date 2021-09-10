India calls for inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan

AMN

India has called for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of Afghan society. Addressing the UN Security Council debate on Afghanistan, India’s Permanent Representative to UN, T S Tirumurti said, a broad-based, inclusive and representative formation through inclusive negotiated political settlement would gain greater international acceptability and legitimacy.

He said the voices of Afghan women should be heard, aspirations of Afghan children to be realized and the rights of minorities should be protected. Saying that the humanitarian assistance should be provided urgently to the country, he underlined the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard.