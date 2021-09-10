Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Sep 2021 10:32:33      انڈین آواز

COVID: 2nd wave not yet over, says Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

With the Covid caseload crossing over 40,000 and country’s 35 districts still reporting weekly positivity rate of over 10 percent and 30 districts between 5-10 per cent, the union health ministry on Thursday asserted that the second wave is not yet over in many regions and people should observe a low key celebration of the upcoming festivals, that too, at homes. The Centre asked the States to increase the pace of vaccination with special focus on vaccinating the vulnerable population.

The warning comes as Kerala witnesses a surge of infections from its recent celebration of its biggest festival, Onam, which also marks the unofficial beginning of India’s festive season that lasts till the end of the year “People should not let their guards down as the second wave of the pandemic is yet to end. Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced.”

“People should be following all the Covid appropriate guidelines from maintaining social and physical distance to wearing masks,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Para-Athletes are ambassadors, brought laurels for the country: PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the para-athletes who brought la ...

MS Dhoni named mentor of T20 World Cup team, R.Ashwin included in the 15-member squad

Harpal Singh Bedi In a significant move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)  named form ...

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz