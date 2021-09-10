COVID: 2nd wave not yet over, says Govt

AMN

With the Covid caseload crossing over 40,000 and country’s 35 districts still reporting weekly positivity rate of over 10 percent and 30 districts between 5-10 per cent, the union health ministry on Thursday asserted that the second wave is not yet over in many regions and people should observe a low key celebration of the upcoming festivals, that too, at homes. The Centre asked the States to increase the pace of vaccination with special focus on vaccinating the vulnerable population.

The warning comes as Kerala witnesses a surge of infections from its recent celebration of its biggest festival, Onam, which also marks the unofficial beginning of India’s festive season that lasts till the end of the year “People should not let their guards down as the second wave of the pandemic is yet to end. Low key celebrations of festivals should be encouraged to avoid the spread. Responsible travel rather than revenge travel should be practiced.”

“People should be following all the Covid appropriate guidelines from maintaining social and physical distance to wearing masks,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.