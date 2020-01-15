India and China need to reach understanding on crucial issues: S Jaishankar

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

INDIA External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, it is vital for neighbours to reach an understanding on crucial issues. Referring to India’s relations with China, he said, it is important that the two countries find equilibrium in ties.

Addressing the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today, Dr Jaishankar said, India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power. He said, India is not a disruptor and is firmly dealing with terrorism. He said, India has an extraordinary diaspora and is shaping international discourse. He added that India’s way is more of a decider than an abstainer. His remarks come at a time when several countries called for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific region.

Referring to tensions between the US and Iran, he said they are two individualistic countries and what finally happens will depend on the players involved.

The External Affairs Minister said, India is also among those countries that have kept to the Paris Climate Agreement and New Delhi’s way would be tested on global issues.