इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2020 01:26:12      انڈین آواز
Raisina Dialogue begins in New Delhi

Foreign Ministers of 12 countries to deliberate on various issues

By A Correspondent / NEW DELHI

India’s flagship global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics Raisina Dialogue began in New Delhi last evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural session. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark, former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Denmark Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay and former Prime Minister of South Korea Han Seung-soo also attended the inaugural session. The seven former heads of state or Government shared their views on important challenges facing the world.

Later in a tweet, Mr Modi said, over the years, Raisina Dialogue has emerged as a vibrant forum for discussing important global and strategic issues. The Prime Minister said, he also had the opportunity to meet leaders who are great friends of India.

The fifth edition of the prestigious event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation. The three-day conference will see the participation of 12 Foreign Ministers, including from Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Denmark, Uzbekistan and the EU.

Participation of Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, assumes significance as it comes amid the standoff between the US and Iran.

