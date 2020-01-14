FreeCurrencyRates.com

14 Jan 2020
Notification for Delhi elections issued

AMN / NEW DELHI

The notification for ensuing Assembly elections in Delhi has been issued today. With the issuance of notification, the process of nomination has begun.

The candidates can file their nominations till 21st of this month and the scrutiny will take place on 22nd January. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be 24th of this month.

The polling to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on 8th of next month and counting of votes will take place on 11th of February.

There are around one crore 47 lakh voters are in Delhi, including 80 lakh 55 thousand male and over 66 lakh female voters.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 seats, BJP grabbed three seats while Congress failed to win a single seat.

These elections are also likely to witness a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

