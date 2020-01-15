FreeCurrencyRates.com

Iranian Foreign Minister meets PM Modi amid tensions in Middle East

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing tension in West Asia.

During the meeting in New Delhi, Mr. Modi mentioned India’s strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani during his visit in September last year on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He reiterated India’s continued commitment in developing of strong and friendly relations with Iran. Mr. Modi also thanked Iranian leadership for the progress made in the Chabahar project and inclusion of it in Special Economic Zone.

Iranian Foreign Minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. He said that India being an important player in the region can play a significant role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Mr. Zarif also called on the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Speaking on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship annual conference on geopolitics, Mr. Zarif said that the current situation in West Asia has weakened Iran’s action against ISIS.

