India can play significant role in de-escalating tensions in Gulf region: Iranian FM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that India can play a significant role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi last evening, he said India can help improve the situation as New Delhi is an important player in the region. When asked if there is a diplomatic solution to the spike in tensions following the killing of Iranian general Qaseem Soleimani, Zarif said, Iran is ready for diplomacy to ease tensions, but not interested in negotiations with the US.

Iranian Foreign Minister also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. During the meeting, Mr Modi mentioned India’s strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region. The Prime Minister recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani during his visit in September last year on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. Mr Modi reiterated India’s continued commitment in developing strong and friendly relations with Iran. Mr Modi also thanked Iranian leadership for the progress made in the Chabahar project and inclusion of it in Special Economic Zone.