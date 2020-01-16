India reitrates support for efforts to maintain peace & stability in Gulf region



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi today.

Both the leaders recalled positive outcomes of Mr Jaishshankar’s recent visit to Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting especially for strengthening bilateral trade and promoting connectivity initiative through Chabahar port. Both sides have also agreed to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship this year.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the recent developments in the West Asia region and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated Indian interests in the region and support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi yesterday,Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had said that India can play a significant role in de-escalating tensions in the Gulf region.