IMD warns of Heat Wave in Saurashtra & Kutch, Thundersqualls, hail across multiple Region

AMN/ WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department has forecast Heat wave conditions at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch today. Places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Gujarat state can experience hot and humid Conditions. The Weather agency predicted Thundersquall accompanied with lightning and hail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. According to IMD, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius is likely over Northwest India till tomorrow. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature at around 16 degrees Celsius.