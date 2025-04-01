Madhya Pradesh: Liquor ban in 19 religious cities, Gram Panchayats comes into force

AMN/ WEB DESK

A complete ban on liquor in 19 religious cities and areas under select gram panchayats of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, and Maihar, comes into effect today.

All liquor shops and bars will be closed in the urban limits of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. The liquor ban will also be imposed in the gram panchayat limits of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

The BJP government has declared these 19 urban and rural areas completely sacred, imposing a total liquor ban within their jurisdiction. The decision, announced by Chief Minister Yadav and approved by the cabinet in a meeting held in Maheshwar on 24th January this year, was made in recognition of the area’s religious significance. Mr. Yadav described the move as a historic step toward preserving the sanctity of religious places and discouraging alcohol consumption in areas of spiritual significance.