I’m joining BJP, will contest LS election in West Begal , says former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay

AMN /WEB DESK

Former Judge of Calcutta High Court justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who formally resigned from his job as judge today, said that he would join the BJP on Thursday and would contest in the upcoming parliamentary polls but stopped short of identifying the constituency.

He put the onus on BJP’s central leadership to decide on the seat and predicted that the ruling Trinamul congress would collapse like a pack of cards after 2026 Assembly polls.

Mr Gangopadhyay, earlier today, stepped into the political arena by formally tendering his resignation to the President of India, Draupadi Murmu and also a copy to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and a Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam.

While speaking to media persons at his residence at Salt Lake on his choice of BJP to begin his political career, he said it is the only all India party, which, he claimed, was fighting the corruption of the ruling Trinamul Congress in the state.

Asked to comment on whether he was considering the BJP as a corruption-free party, to which he shot back, “I do not know whether it was corruption-free or not but I would do my best to make any work that the party would assign me to cleanse corruption.”

On his debut in the political arena, he said that abusive language and various expletives hurled at him umpteen times by the spokespersons of the ruling party in the state had forced him to enter into the political arena.

On the Prime Minister, the former judge said him to be a good and hard working Prime Minister.