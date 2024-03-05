BJP criticises Opposition over DMK leader A. Raja’s alleged remarks on Lord Ram

@BJP4India

BJP today came down heavily on the Opposition following DMK leader A. Raja’s alleged objectionable remarks on Lord Ram. Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that it is evident that insulting Indian ethos and questioning the very idea of India has become the hallmark of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. He said Mr. Raja’s comment degraded India’s cultural beliefs. He demanded answer from DMK ally Congress over this.

Mr. Prasad also raised the issue related to alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by RJD Chief Lalu Prasad. He criticised the RJD leader over his comment.