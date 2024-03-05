BRS and BSP Join hands for Telangana Lok Sabha Elections

AMN / WEB DESK

In Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to contest together in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this in Hyderabad today after a meeting with BSP Telangana chief R.S Praveen Kumar. He said the two parties decided to work together in Telangana as they are in agreement in terms of ideology and all other matters like the implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme and other Dalit welfare programmes.

He further said both the BRS and BSP have a history of uplifting the weaker sections of the society and keeping this in mind the BRS decided to work together when a proposal for an alliance came up. He also disclosed that the alliance was forged after Praveen Kumar consulted BSP chief Mayawati and said discussions on seat-sharing are yet to happen. BSP Telangana president Praveen Kumar said it was forged to protect the secular values of Telangana.

The BRS has so far announced four candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. As per the list, Nama Nageswara Rao will contest from Khammam, B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad, and Koppula Eswhar from Peddapalli.