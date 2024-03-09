Kharge in fix over contesting Lok Sabha election

A AKHTER / New Delhi

The 83-year-old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has assumed leadership of the grand old party, is facing a dilemma about whether to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources indicate that there are intense discussions within the party regarding whether Mr. Kharge should contest from his family stronghold, Gulbarga, Karnataka.



Insiders suggest that Mr. Kharge should contest from his home state, as it could significantly bolster the party’s position, potentially securing more than 20 seats and sending a strong message to other southern states.



A veteran of over six decades in politics, Mr. Kharge served as a member of the legislative assembly from the Gurmitkal assembly segment, holding the position of MLA from 1972 to 2008, before transitioning to Delhi as a Lok Sabha Member from Gulbarga constituency from 2009 to 2019.



Following his unexpected defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Kharge enjoys full support from the Gandhi family, who appointed him Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Currently also, Mr kharge is Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.



Many view his tenure as the leader of the largest party in the Opposition during the 2014 Lok Sabha as a testament to his leadership qualities.



As the Congress Party gears up for the upcoming general elections, it faces a challenging task, with only two southern states and one small northern state under its belt.