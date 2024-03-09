FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2024 08:08:23      انڈین آواز

Kharge in fix over contesting Lok Sabha election

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A AKHTER / New Delhi

The 83-year-old Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who has assumed leadership of the grand old party, is facing a dilemma about whether to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources indicate that there are intense discussions within the party regarding whether Mr. Kharge should contest from his family stronghold, Gulbarga, Karnataka.


Insiders suggest that Mr. Kharge should contest from his home state, as it could significantly bolster the party’s position, potentially securing more than 20 seats and sending a strong message to other southern states.


A veteran of over six decades in politics, Mr. Kharge served as a member of the legislative assembly from the Gurmitkal assembly segment, holding the position of MLA from 1972 to 2008, before transitioning to Delhi as a Lok Sabha Member from Gulbarga constituency from 2009 to 2019.


Following his unexpected defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Kharge enjoys full support from the Gandhi family, who appointed him Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Currently also, Mr kharge is Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha.


Many view his tenure as the leader of the largest party in the Opposition during the 2014 Lok Sabha as a testament to his leadership qualities.


As the Congress Party gears up for the upcoming general elections, it faces a challenging task, with only two southern states and one small northern state under its belt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart