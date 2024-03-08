India urges citizens not to risk lives by taking up jobs with Russian Army

Staff Reporter

Following death of two Indians serving as support staff with Russian military units, India on Friday asked its nationals not to risk their lives by taking up such jobs and asserted that it is focused on securing the early discharge of all persons working in similar positions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several Indians had been “duped” into working with the Russian Army and New Delhi has strongly taken up the matter with Moscow for their early discharge.

In his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal appealed to Indian nationals not to get “swayed” by offers made by agents for support jobs with the Russian Army, saying it is fraught with danger and risk to life.

The MEA spokesperson’s comments at his weekly media briefing came days after 30-year-old Indian national Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, who was duped into joining Russia’s war against Ukraine, was killed.